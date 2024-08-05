Bengaluru CCB Police Inspector Thimmegowda committed suicide in Bidadi

Bengaluru: Bengaluru CCB Police Inspector Thimmegowda has committed suicide, while the death of PSI Parashuram is making a huge noise in the state. Thimmegowda committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Kumbalgodu police station area near Bidadi in Ramanagara district. He was working in the Economic offences wing of Bangalore CCB.



The reason behind Thimmegowda's suicide is not yet known. At present, the Bidadi police have registered a case and are investigating.

It is said that Thimmegowda was working in the police department for about 20 years. He worked in many parts of the state including Bangalore and Ramnagar. He was transferred to CCB Economic offecnce wing only months back. The Bidadi police have informed the Thimmegowda family, as the body has been sent for postmortem.

Thimmegowda, a 98 batch officer, was working as an inspector in Bidadi. Thimmegowda was under a lot of tension for the last two days. He lived in a rented house in Bidadi and did not tell anyone about why he was under tension. He committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree 15 km away from his home. It is suspected that he committed suicide due to financial difficulties.