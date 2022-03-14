Bengaluru city MLAs obstructing elections to BBMP?

Bengaluru: One and a half years have passed since the term of elected council of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ended. But when the civic election will be held remains to be a question mark. The MLAs representing various constituencies in Bengaluru are being blamed for obstructing the elections. The restructuring process of the wards is also slowing down and the petitions on elections are pending in the Supreme Court. The delay in election date announcement will continue until the court verdict is out.



On September 10, 2020, the term of the BBMP council ended. Supreme Court will decide whether elections should be held for the existing 98 wards or for 243 wards under the 2020 Act.

The appeal filed by the government challenging the High Court's order on a petition which seeks holding of elections to 198 wards is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court on March 25.

None of the MLAs wants the BBMP elections to be held now as they don't want Corporators to be a bridge between themselves and the public. Therefore, all the legislators cutting across party lines would rather want elections to be conducted only after the 2023 Assembly elections. That is why the State government is dragging its feet.

Many aspirants who want to contest the BBMP election have backed their MLAs for Assembly tickets. In each ward, there are four candidates from the BJP, the Congress and the JDS. This is a big problem for MLAs in the city. If one is given ticket to contest in BBMP polls, the others will raise the banner of rebellion and erode votes of MLAs in Assembly elections. This is the reason why most MLAs welcome BBMP election delay.

There is also another advantage for sitting MLAs. They can promise tickets for BBMP corporators to the aspirants and cover the cost of electioneering. Their calculation is that if the elections are held before the Assembly polls, they will have to spend more for their supporters. In addition, the sharing of grants released by the government and BBMP can be missed. A former BBMP corporator has confirmed these as the reasons for MLAs delaying civic elections. Another reason behind the delay is their desire to have control over Bangalore city as in the absence of an elected body, they and ministers are deciding the destiny of the city.

The State government has abandoned its plan to increase the number of wards from 198 to 243. The committee headed by BBMP chief commissioner for the delimitation of the wards, was granted a year but no report was submitted.

As per the BBMP Act that came into force on January 11, 2021, the number of wards was fixed at 243. The committee formed on January 29, 2021 under the chairmanship of the BBMP commissioner was given six months to reorganize the wards. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the committee term was extended till January this year by six months with effect from 28th June 2021.

Though two months have passed since the expiry of the extended time, still the committee has not done anything. In the meantime, the government has extended the committee's term by two more months. All these delays point to State government's disinclination to conduct BBMP polls any time soon.

The ruling BJP is accused by the opposition Congress of restructuring wards to facilitate victory of its candidates. It says the BJP is conspiring to merge the Congress-dominated areas with other wards.