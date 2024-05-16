  • Menu
Eluru: Kavuri Lavanya thanks YS Sharmila

Congress MP candidate Kavuri Lavanya addressing media in Eluru on Wednesday

Eluru : The Eluru MP candidate of the Congress Kavuri Lavanya said that she will complain to the party leadership to take disciplinary action against some leaders who did not cooperate with her in the election campaign.

Speaking at a press conference held at her office here on Wednesday, she said that she entered politics with the intention of serving people and campaigned on a massive scale and gave tough competition to her opponents.

She thanked PCC President YS Sharmila for giving her the opportunity to contest. She said that Eluru, Kaikaluru and Nuzvid candidates had helped her a lot in the election campaign.

