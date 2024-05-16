Live
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
- Four killed in road accident in West Bengal
Eluru: Kavuri Lavanya thanks YS Sharmila
Highlights
Eluru : The Eluru MP candidate of the Congress Kavuri Lavanya said that she will complain to the party leadership to take disciplinary action against some leaders who did not cooperate with her in the election campaign.
Speaking at a press conference held at her office here on Wednesday, she said that she entered politics with the intention of serving people and campaigned on a massive scale and gave tough competition to her opponents.
She thanked PCC President YS Sharmila for giving her the opportunity to contest. She said that Eluru, Kaikaluru and Nuzvid candidates had helped her a lot in the election campaign.
