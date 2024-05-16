SC gave special treatment: Shah on bail to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that many people feel the Supreme Court's decision granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case is akin to him getting special treatment.

In an interview with ANI, Shah said that the judgement in the case was not a routine judicial order.

"The Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," Shah told ANI.

Responding to a query about Kejriwal campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Home Minister took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Right now he (Arvind Kejriwal) is stuck in another issue (alleged assault on Swati Maliwal by CM's aide), let him get free from that then let's see what happens," Shah said.

Dismissing Kejriwal's claims that the central government installed cameras in Tihar jail to keep a watch on him, Shah said that the Tihar jail administration is with the Delhi government.

"Tihar is with them (Delhi government), not with us.

They are lying continuously. Jail administration is with the Delhi government, it's with Kejriwal. Not with the Home Ministry," Shah said.

Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for candidates of the alliance to end "dictatorship" and "save" the Constitution. PM Modi is "not coming back to power" on June 4, said Kejriwal, who held roadshows at Model Town and Jahangirpuri in support of Congress' Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidates JP Agarwal and Udit Raj, respectively. It does not matter whether I go to jail, what matters is that the Constitution should be saved and it's your responsibility," the Delhi chief minister said.