Narasaraopet: Police detain 3 MLAs as precautionary measure

Narasaraopet : Police detained MLAs Kasu Mahesh Reddy, Dr Gopireddy Sriivasa Reddy, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Chadavada Aravind Babu at their houses in Palnadu district as a precautionary measure in the backdrop of continuation of poll violence in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

Additional police forces have been deployed to Palnadu district to restore peace.

Activists of YSRCP and TDP clashed in Macherla, Narasaraopet, Gurazlala, Piduguralla and Pedakurapadu. They attacked each other with sticks. Later, they pelted stones at their rival group. Police have imposed Section-144 in Macherla, Narasaraopet, Gurazala, Piduguralla, Narasaraopet as a precautionary measure. Police cordoned off Macherla.

Guntur Range IGP Sarva Srestha Tripathi, additional IGP Srikanth, Palnadu district SP Bindu Madhav stationed locally and supervised the law & order situation in Macherla of Palnadu district. They have taken Macherla region in their control to check any untoward incident and restore peace. Sarva Sresta Tripathi and Binu Madhav stayed in Macherla and supervised the law & order situation. Section-144 of IPC was imposed in Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Gurazala, Narasaraopet, Macherla and all the shops were closed.