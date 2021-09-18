Bengaluru: Class 12 student shoots himself with father's pistol

Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy was found lying in a pool of blood at a BMTC bus stop near Indian Air Force Headquarters Training Command in RMV Second Stage on Friday morning. The police officials suspect it as a case of suicide.



The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bandari, a class 12 student in the Army Public School. As per the preliminary investigation, Rahul is suspected to have shot himself using his father's licensed pistol.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), MN Anucheth, after visiting the spot. told media persons that it appeared prima facie that Rahul shot himself. "There is a bullet injury on the right side of his head and the exit wound on the left side."

According to Anucheth, Rahul was in the habit of going for a morning and evening walk if he felt stressed. Last night, Rahul reportedly left home in the wee hours at around 3.30 am for a walk. He had even carried his father's pistol kept in the almirah.

His parents tried to reach him on his mobile phone to check if he had gone for a morning walk, but the calls went answered, a senior investigating officer said.

According to Rahul's parents, they had trained him in using the pistol. Rahul's father Bhagat bought the pistol in 2017. The family hails from Uttarakhand and have been residing in Bengaluru for almost two decades. The boy's extreme decision left the parents in shock. The reason for his extreme step is yet to be known. They did not have any issues at home. He was good at studies and had scored around 90 percent in class 10, the police added.