Bengaluru: CM BS Yediyurappa to join Koo App to celebrate Rajyotsava tomorrow

Bengaluru: Koo App is going to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava with some of State's well-known personalities and other Kannadigas at large on November 1. Koo App is a micro-blogging platform, in Kannada, and many other Indian vernacular languages.

It helps people express themselves in their mother tongue. Koo was launched in March 2020 in Kannada and has now become the largest Kannadiga community. Many notable personalities have joined it since then.

The event will be hosted live on Koo at 6 pm on Sunday and will be celebrated through exclusive live performances from the celebrated artists, singers, actors and speeches from politicians. The event will be joined by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, popular Kannada standup comedian Gangavathi Pranesh, actor-director Jagadesh Malnad, actors Neetu Shetty and Naveen Krishna.

Famous magician Kudroli Ganesh, singer Katyayini Bhat and actor-dancer Roopika will hold live performances. The entire event will be hosted on Koo by its founder Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Radhakrishna said, "It gives me immense pleasure to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava on Koo. As a Kannadiga I am extremely proud of our culture and our history. We have united many Kannadigas on Koo and brought some of the best Kannadigas together to create the largest and most vibrant Kannada community here.

I look forward to a great celebration and invite all Kannadigas to join us on Nov 1."

Koo App was declared as one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the government in August 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged Indians to use Koo to express themselves in Indian languages.