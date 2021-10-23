Bengaluru cops bust elaborate drug network, arrest two

Bengaluru: In a major haul, Bengaluru city police have arrested two youths for peddling drugs through courier service passing them off as court documents. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has unearthed a dark web network operating from New Delhi and seized contraband worth Rs 60 lakh.

As per police sources, drugs were shipped first to New Delhi, before being sent wrapped in books to customers by speed post. "The books, addressed to an advocate, were labelled as court documents," an official said.

The two accused are identified as Ravi and Ravi Prakash from Jharkhand. The CCB police apprehended the duo while they were at a PG in Bellandur. The kingpin was running the drug racket sitting in Delhi while his network of youngsters in Bangalore sold the stuff.

The accused were found in possession of MDMA ecstasy pills, LSD, charas and hydro marijuana. They had their own way to connect or contact people from Delhi to Bengaluru through WhatsApp, Normal Call, Wickr-Me, VoIP, Session app call and held conversations.

The kingpin in Delhi would receive the orders through Wickr-Me. It was then delivered to the accused. Drugs coming to PG concealed in books were later sent to others hidden in soaps, photos, greeting cards and books. The customers got the parcel delivered by peddlers posing as delivery boys of Swiggy, Genie, and Dunzo apps. CCB police seized 300 MDMA ecstasy pills, 100 LSD, 350 grams of charas, 1.5 kg hydro marijuana and several gift packs, Swiggy T-shirts and a Dunzo bag used by the accused to escape police suspicion.

Joint Commissioner, Crime, Sandeep Patil said, "It's a novel way of drug delivery. CCB arrest two drug peddlers who were using Dunzo and Swiggy, delivered drugs packed in birthday gift box and also hidden in books. CCB seized Rs 60 lakh worth of ecstasy pills, LSD, ganja procured through darknet using bitcoins and also used Wickr, Session app to communicate."