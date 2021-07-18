Bengaluru cops seize drugs worth 2 crore

Bengaluru: An inter-State drug peddler and his accomplice were arrested in Bengaluru on Saturday for trying to sell banned substances in the city. The police attached to the Sadduguntepalya police station, Bengaluru, launched an operation to arrest those importing drugs from neighbouring states through their own vehicle. They seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore from the arrested men.



The accused were identified as Mohammad Irfan (24) and Tariq Azeem (25), both natives of Kerala. They came to Bengaluru recently and built a network with few locals to carry on their nefarious operations.

"Sadduguntepalya police team received information that two people have been supplying hashish oil and ganja in Bengaluru. Acting on the information, we conducted a raid at their residence and found a huge amount of drugs and hashish oil. It is learnt during the investigation that hashish oil was sourced from Andhra Pradesh and they regularly sell to their customers including college students," a police statement said.

According to the police, drug cases related to a few other station limits in Bengaluru West division have been solved with these arrests.