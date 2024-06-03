Bengaluru counting centers all set by District Returning Officer

Bengaluru: District Returning Officer and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that all preparations have been made for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections and counting will begin on June 4 at 8 am.

Speaking to reporters after visiting and inspecting the counting centers in connection with the Lok Sabha elections, he said that 3 Lok Sabha constituencies including Bangalore Central, Bangalore City and Bangalore South will come under the jurisdiction of BBMP. He said that 3 assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of BBMP will come to Bengaluru Rural and Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency. There are 3 types of counting staff, Micro Observer, Counting Supervisor and Counting Assistant are assigned to each table

. The counting staff and counting agents of the candidates have been told to come at 6 am. Only those who have been given identity card will be allowed inside the counting center. He said that 14 tables are allowed in one room, and if there are large rooms, more tables are placed.

Counting is going on continuously as postal voting is more frequent this time. Counting of postal votes will be completed before the last round.

This time, CC cameras have been installed in each room, and in addition to this, CC cameras and videography systems will be installed in other areas as per the direction of the Returning Officer, he said.

A room for observers, a room for the Returning Officer and a media center for the media have been arranged in the counting centre. He said that the media persons are allowed to use mobile phones only in the media center, they are not allowed to use mobile phones outside.

Any staff engaged in counting of votes shall not bring mobile/bag in the counting centre. Agents are also not allowed to bring. The staff assigned for the counting work do not know at which table they will sit until they reach the counting center. We will know after coming on the morning of June 4. Strong rooms are opened at 7.45 am. He said that EVM counting will start after the counting of postal ballots starts at 8 o’clock.

Details of counting of votes and strong room centers of 3 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bangalore City District