Bengaluru: Darshan’s Gun License Suspended by Police Commissioner

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, who also oversees gun licensing, has temporarily suspended Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's firearm license, according to police sources on Tuesday.

During a media briefing, Commissioner Dayananda confirmed that a notice had been issued to Darshan for the cancellation of his arms license, and the actor had responded. However, details of his response remain undisclosed. Following this, the police commissioner decided to suspend Darshan’s gun license on a temporary basis.

The suspension came after the RR Nagar police sent a request to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) to cancel the actor's gun license. This request was made after Darshan was granted bail by the High Court of Karnataka in the Renukaswamy murder case. The police raised concerns that since Darshan was out on bail, there was a risk that he could use his firearm to threaten witnesses. As a precaution, the police issued a notice asking him to safely deposit his weapon.

Darshan, along with his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other individuals, has been charged in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. The accused were arrested by the Kamakshipalya police between June 9 and June 11.