Bengaluru: Germkill comes up with new shield against coronavirus

Bengaluru: In the light of Covid-19 pandemic playing havoc on the world, Germkill India has innovated a completely bio organic product "Citrobioshield" which has been time-tested for anti microbial activity to be very effective against Covid-19. It was announced on Thursday in collaboration with BRAINS Hospital where the product has undergone detailed preclinical testing for the last three months and has been proven very effective.

This fact has been tested extensively as per the international norms using the standard assessment measures stringently by the certified labs. The data is quite robust and supportive of the fact that citrobioshield has an effective viricidal activity especially against Covid-19.

Therefore, this innovative product can be used at all healthcare as well as high risk areas where community is at risk to reduce the viral load in the environment. This is a very unique product and highly effective in preventing and combating the Covid-19 by a simple process.

Citrobioshield is 100% natural and organic broad spectrum, multipurpose antimicrobial with effective activity against SARS-CoV2 virus. This is made-in-India antimicrobial, stable up to 108 degree centigrade and fulfills all the criteria for an ideal disinfectant while being safe for the environment, humans and animals. It is essentially an extract of citrus fruits containing sinensis and citrus reticulate (Bio flavonoids). It is formulated and manufactured in Bangalore by Germkill India.

"Citrobioshield is made by using only certified organic bio - degradable ingredients and manufactured according to the regulatory requirements of Govt of India. It has been extensively evaluated using international standards of testing (ASTM and EN standards) both in India and abroad. It has a rapid onset and long lasting bactericidal, fungicidal and viricidal activity.

The 10% Citrobioshield solution was completely viricidal for SARS-CoV2 with a contact time of just 10 minutes. It has been tested and found effective against many microorganisms of clinical significance (such as Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas, Candida albicans, E Coli ,SARS-CoV2, HIV) in both laboratory and clinical settings," the release stated.

This product has undergone detailed preclinical testing and has been shown to be non-toxic in animals by both oral and inhalation routes. Citrobioshield inhalation has been clinically tested in Covid-19 patients and found to be completely safe. It is odorless, non-carcinogenic, non-mutagenic, non-irritant and not allergic. Citrobioshield is usually administered as fog using special equipment. The liquid will get evaporated as fog along with few droplets.

Citrobioshield fogging can therefore be easily adopted for regular disinfection at various places including hospitals, community gathering areas and closed spaces such as schools, offices etc,. Since it is a biological product, non corrosive and non inflammable, it does not cause any damage to the epithelium nor to the sophisticated machines. Hence, no displacement of equipment or people is required while fogging.

It can safely be used in hospitals, wards, ICUs and operation theaters to disinfect surfaces, beds, instruments and ventilator tubes. Frequent fogging can be performed between the two procedures without delaying the routine work.

"Citrobioshield is a fresh ray of hope in the fight against the Covid-19. I am extremely happy that this product has good antiviral activity that can protect the personnel as well as environment. It is a matter of pride that this is a made in India product from Bangalore," says, Dr. R Nagaraja Naidu, inventor and founder of Germkill India.