Bengaluru: Health Minister turns down hotel reps plea for curfew relaxation

Bengaluru: Representatives from Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) and Karnataka Pradesh Hotels & Restaurants Association (KPHRA) met Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar seeking relaxation of curfew rules for the hotel industry.

The hotel industry representatives explained to the minister that the curfew from 10 p.m. meant cessation of their operations by 9 p.m.

"This will lead to a situation where the potential of dining rush hours in the evening will now be compressed into fewer hours, making safe operations by following Covid norms more challenging," they said.

President of BBHA P.C Rao suggested extending curfew timings from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, the minister did not agree to the suggestion.

On the issue of allowing home delivery of food after curfew comes into force, Sudhakar assured the representatives that he would speak to Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and get a clarity.

"All Covid guidelines are being followed. There might be some occasional / incidental minor discrepancies for which if closures are ordered, then it would be a forcible killing of the already beleaguered business It would put a lot of dependents in hardships," the minister was told.

BBHA and KPHRA suggested that a notice could be issued and a timeline could be provided for corrections / rectifications. In case of repeated offence, the authorities can initiate action.

Sudhakar agreed to the alternatives and said that the initial action was taken against a few hotels to instill discipline so that the message of strict adherence to CAB could be conveyed.

Presently, it is mandatory for the food handlers to undergo test every 15 days which the representatives believe is challenging and would necessitate the staffers to skip work.

They suggested testing could be made compulsory once and later it can be done in case of any symptoms or any outstation travel is undertaken by employees.

Sudhakar accepted the suggestion.

One of the long standing demands of the hotel industry was that they should be treated as frontline workers hence should be vaccinated on priority.

"This would boost the morale & would instill confidence in customers if a board displays that all our staff are vaccinated against Covid," Rao said.

Sudhakar agreed but added that that there would be a shortage of vaccine if it is opened up for all.

However, he agreed and understood the need for vaccination for hotel employees and assured that he would take it up with the Centre and highlight this in his next meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Apart from this, the minister clarified that, as of now, they do not have any plans to impose complete lockdown.

However, they are taking steps to curb the effect of the second wave and in turn would like to minimise the carry forward of the effect into the third wave later," Rao said.