Live
- Administrative overhaul: Assam Guv recommends creation of 79 sub-districts
- Daily Forex Rates (13-09-2023)
- Cauvery dispute: 'Will explain to Centre existing situation in K’taka', says Shivakumar
- Mukhyamantri Chandru demands dismissal of minister D Sudhakar
- 50 students in Bihar school fall ill after consuming mid-day meal containing dead lizard
- Nipah outbreak: Health alert issued along TN-Kerala border
- International Chocolate Day
- The art of investing in jewellery
- Andhra Pradesh: Physical fitness tests for SI candidates continues in Eluru parade grounds
- Safeguard children from sexual abuse
Just In
Bengaluru International Airport Terminal-2 begins operations
The swanky Terminal-2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore started operating international flights on Tuesday.
Bengaluru: The swanky Terminal-2 of the KempeGowda International airport in Bengaluru built at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore started operating international flights on Tuesday.
All scheduled international flights have started arriving and departing from Terminal 2 from 10.45 a.m. onwards. The airport authorities have made arrangements for passengers to get adequate information in this regard on estimated queue wait time and flight information.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated terminal -2 of the KempeGowda International airport on November 11 last year. The terminal will handle an additional 2.5 crore air passengers. The swanky terminal-2 is pegged as one among the biggest terminals in the world with a hanging garden for the first time in Asia.
Bengaluru Airport commenced its operations on May 24, 2008. In 2019 it handled over 33 million passengers.