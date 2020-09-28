Bengaluru: Lower number of tests yet Covid cases surged in city

Bengaluru: While the government throughout the pandemic has claimed that due to the increase in number of Covid testing the cases have surged. However, the statistics released by the state health department reveal that even when the testing came down in city the cases surged.

If the data in the month of September is taken into consideratin, it is found that when the total number of tests were more than 30,000 the cases hovered from 2,800 to 3,000 and by September 25 when Covid testing came down to 28,826 the number of cases were 4,080.

BBMP war room data showed the positivity rate was 13.85% while the death rate slumped to 1.30% from 1.47% in the first week of September. Recovery rate is 78.67%. BBMP vowed to make Anjanpura ward in Bommanahalli zone Covid free by September end.