Bengaluru: Menstrual hygiene awareness event for 1,600 girl students held

Bengaluru: Project Red Zone organised a programme on Tuesday for about 1,600 girl students from BBMP high school and PUC at Pulakeshi Nagar, to create awareness on menstrual hygiene. Millions of girls and women across the globe are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way. Timely education and awareness will help them improve their health and lifestyle, said the programme organiser.

Project Red Zone is dedicated to menstrual hygiene (education and provision of menstrual hygiene kits). This is an effort to educate girls and women across all strata of society about menstrual hygiene, products that can be used and safe disposal methods.

The participating partners at the event were Lifestyle and Fitness Council, WICCI, Minnku Buttar, President, Karnataka Chapter, WICCI and Founder Director of "The Circle of Joy" METAmorphosis Sharadha N Arya, Vice-President, Lifestyle and Fitness, WICCI, Karnataka, and Founder METAmorphosis.

Minnku Buttar said, "This holistic sensitization project, will bring integrated awareness, motivation and meditation programs so that the calming effect of that will teach young girls a know-how on how to handle menstruation, improve knowledge of personal hygiene and boost confidence by answering unanswered questions through interactive and engaging training methods."