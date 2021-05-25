Bengaluru : More than 300 cases of Mucormycosis reported in the state

Bengaluru : "All district hospitals have been prepared for treatment of mucormycosis as there are more than 300 cases reported in the state," stated Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The minister said that primary investigation report has revealed more than 300 cases in the state. Centre has allocated 1,150 vials of Amphotericin B as and we have already requested to provide 20,000 vials. "I have personally discussed with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. Apart from district hospitals all 17 govt medical colleges have been prepared for the treatment of Black fungus, he added.

"Earlier 200-300 people in a year suffered from this in the entire country, now more than 300 people have been infected in our stats alone, that may be the reason for shortage of medicine. There is increase in manufacturing of the medicine. 1,150 vials of medicine have been received in the state and we are expecting 1000 vials more in a day or two," Sudhakar said.

A committee has been constituted to find the cause of this infection. As per their report, contaminated water used in the humidifier, excessive use of steroids, unsterilized medical equipment, prolonged use of same mask, tube, beds etc are the primary source of this infection.

Report also suggests to stop building renovation work in Covid hospitals, not allowing outsiders into ICU wards and ensure hygiene in clinical facilities.

ENT check up has to be carried out after recovering from Covid. On 3rd, 7th and 21st day check up has to be carried out, the Minister said.