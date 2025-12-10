Maharashtra, Andhra obstructing Upper Krishna Project Stage-3: Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar told the Karnataka Assembly that the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-3 has been pending since 2013 as the Union government has not issued the required notification. He stated that the project has faced obstacles first from Maharashtra and later from Andhra Pradesh, delaying progress for over a decade.

Responding to questions raised by legislators during the Question Hour, Shivakumar said that despite multiple attempts, the Centre has not moved forward on clearance. Referring to a question by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on land acquisition compensation, he remarked that if Yatnal could use his influence in Delhi to secure approval, the state was ready to immediately raise loans and execute the project. He added that he had met the Union Jal Shakti Minister thrice along with Union Minister Somanna, but the meeting of affected states had been postponed by the Centre citing various reasons.

Shivakumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he have held discussions and revised the land compensation decision taken during the previous Basavaraj Bommai government’s tenure. The state is committed to completing the project and has planned to arrange funds, including allocating Rs 15,000–Rs 20,000 crore annually for the next few years to complete land acquisition. Some portions of the work have already started, he said.

When Yatnal pressed the government to pay compensation to farmers who had already surrendered land, Shivakumar replied that the land valuation process had been manipulated, with properties worthRs 10 lakh being awarded up to Rs 10 crore due to collusion between some lawyers and officials. He emphasised that such inflated payouts were unacceptable and the government would safeguard the state’s financial interests.

Shivakumar also informed the Assembly that a Rs 1,722 crore project has been drafted for the development of the Ghataprabha right and left bank canals.

The proposal has been submitted to the Centre, and if approved, the project will be undertaken with 60 percent funding from the Union government and 40 percent from the state. He urged MPs and MLAs from the region to put pressure on the Centre to secure approval.

A new law has been introduced to prevent illegal pump-set installations along canals, and officials are undergoing training to enforce it. He stressed the need to ensure water reaches tail-end regions, citing examples where upstream areas consume disproportionately higher quantities.

On the Nagarabetta Lift Irrigation Project, he said the government aims to inaugurate it by March 2026. The project, designed to irrigate 3,200 hectares at a cost of Rs 170 crore, had been approved in 2017 and divided into three packages. Delays occurred due to local issues and land acquisition hurdles. A dedicated team will now be formed to expedite completion.

Regarding the Hemavati Left Bank distributary canals, Shivakumar said a Rs 110 crore project has been prepared for their development. Funds have already been allocated for specific distributaries, and work is underway on eight out of fourteen canals in the Shravanabelagola Assembly segment. He said some canals are old and a detailed report has been sought to plan upgrades.

On filling Amanikere tank with Hemavati water and related land acquisition concerns, Shivakumar asked the MLA to submit a separate question and assured that the department would provide the necessary information.