Khandre seeks CID probe into ‘encroachment’ of 482 acres of forest land

Belagavi: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging a CID investigation into a serious attempt to illegally claim 532 acres of land, including 482 acres of reserved forest near BM Kaval, Kengeri, using forged documents and misleading court proceedings.

In his letter, the minister revealed that an individual named M.B. Nemanna Gowda, also known as M.B. Manmatha, filed a writ petition in the High Court claiming ownership of the land based on an order allegedly issued by the Special Deputy Commissioner of Hassan under the Inam Abolition Act. Relying on these fabricated records, he obtained a High Court order directing that the entire 532 acres be transferred to his name within three months.

According to the minister, this matter was never brought to the attention of either the state government or the Forest Department until just one day before the 90-day compliance period ended. He noted with concern that Additional Government Advocate Yoganna failed to inform the concerned authorities and instead submitted in court that the case was “not fit for appeal,” which the minister described as highly suspicious.

The value of the land involved is estimated at around Rs 25,000 crore. Khandre stated that as soon as the Forest Department became aware of the issue, he convened a meeting and directed officials to file an appeal immediately. He added that this was not the first instance of the same individual attempting to use forged documents to claim government land. Former Chikkamagaluru Sub-Divisional Officer Debjeet Kumar had, on 25 September 2024, already recommended registering a criminal case against the same person for similar fraudulent attempts.

The minister further highlighted procedural lapses at the police level. Although he directed that a complaint be filed at the Chikkamagaluru Police Station after the BM Kaval issue emerged, and the Moodigere Sub-Division Police Inspector received the complaint on 28 November 2025, no FIR has been registered so far, which he said raises additional suspicion.

Khandre expressed concern that certain officials and the Additional Government Advocate may have been directly or indirectly assisting the illegal attempt to encroach on high-value government and forest land. He requested the Chief Minister to hand over the case to the CID or form a special investigation team to conduct a thorough inquiry and take stringent action against all those involved.

He has also instructed senior forest officials to investigate the delay in filing the case and to take appropriate action against the Assistant Conservator of Forests and others responsible for failing to act promptly despite earlier directives from the Sub-Divisional Officer.