Bengaluru: Over 1,200 illegal flex banners removed by BBMP

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has instructed all the zonal chief engineers to remove illegal flex banners and buntings within the city limits.



Accordingly, the removal of illegal flex banners and buntings began in right earnest on from Friday onwards as per the directions given by the chief commissioner.

Teams led by chief engineers in all eight zones of BBMP have taken up the removal of illegal flex banners and buntings. Flex banners fixed to roadside electric poles, the fencing of Rajakaluve were removed at Marathahalli, White Field, Hoodi, HBR layout, Yelahanka, Thanisandra main road, Rajajinagar, HSR layout, Begur main road, Anjanapura, Jnanabharathi layout, Dasarahalli, etc, within the BBMP limits. More than 1,200 flex banners and buntings were removed in the city. The drive will continue.