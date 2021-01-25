Bengaluru police register case against cast, crew of Tandav

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based social activist has filed a complaint against the makers of the political thriller 'Tandav'. Kiran Aradhya, in his complaint with the KR Puram police, accused the makers of the web series hurting Hindu sentiments. The police are said to have sought legal opinion.

The social activist sought action against Aparna Purohit of Amazon Prime Video, Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farhan Akhtar, actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Saif Ali Khan. The complainant has accused the series of insulting Hindu deities as the character 'portrayed as Shiva' uses cuss words. The police are reportedly verifying if they can have relevant scenes removed to make it 'less objectionable'.

"We have sought legal opinion for further investigation after we are informed that the controversial scenes were removed recently," a police officer said. Cases have been registered under section 295A, 298, 153A and 34 of the IPC for insulting religious belief and promoting religious enmity between groups.

Incidentally, a day after issuing an apology, the makers changed at least two scenes from 'Tanasha', the first episode of Tandav. The two scenes that were changed include the play featuring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who plays a character named Shiva; and the conversation where the prime minister insults a Dalit leader.

Several cases have been filed against the makers and cast of the web series in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. At least two scenes were removed from the nine-part political saga on Amazon Prime Video amid calls for boycotts, FIRs and protests over its alleged depiction of Hindu deities in poor light. The cast and crew of 'Tandav' have apologised and said they had decided to implement changes to address the concerns raised.