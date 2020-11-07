Bengaluru professor among global top 2% scientists 

Bengaluru: A new Stanford University report has ranked Bengaluru University retired professor Dr. I.S. Shivakumara among the top 2 per cent in their field globally. He has been recognized as one amongst the world ranking of top 2% scientists from India (all fields) in the survey conducted by Stanford University. His rank in the list of top world scientists is 1,494.

Shivakumara 's area of research is fluid dynamics and his contribution is recognized in the field of Mechanical Engineering and Transport. He has published over 220 research papers in reputed national and international journals and worked as visiting scientist at Max Planck Institute, Bremen, Germany, The Hong Kong University, Hong Kong, Jiao Tong University, Shanghai, China and Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea and carried out collaborative research.

According to the reports, across the country, over 1,000 have made it to the list that ranks the top 2 percent scientists worldwide. The database was created by experts at Stanford University led by Dr John Ioannidis. It has been created on the basis of standardised citation indicators, such as information on citations, h-index, co-authorship, and a composite indicator. A majority of the top scientists in the country are from IITs, IISc and others and from the field of physics, material sciences, chemical engineering, plant biology, energy, and so on.