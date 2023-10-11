Bengaluru Purple Line Welcomes 38 New Metro Feeder Buses

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at enhancing the convenience of public transport in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has unveiled 38 new Metro feeder buses to serve commuters at various metro stations across the city.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated this initiative outside the KR Puram Metro Station, and the occasion was marked by a noteworthy commitment from Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of various companies. These corporate leaders vowed to incorporate public transport into their routines, promising to use it at least twice a week.

The newly launched feeder buses come in two variants, offering both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned options to cater to diverse passenger needs. Of these, 30 feeder buses have been initiated from the bustling KR Puram Metro Station. This move resonates with the much needed efforts to promote the use of public transport as a means to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce the city's carbon footprint.

On the inaugural day of the service, 22 Metro feeder buses, comprising both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned vehicles, commenced their journeys from KR Puram Metro Station, eventually converging at Central Silk Board Junction. Furthermore, eight buses will operate from KR Puram Metro Station, four from Kadugodi, and an additional four following an alternative route from Kadugodi.

Several CEOs from tech companies, IAS and IPS officers, and other professionals chose to experience the convenience of these feeder buses as they made their way to the Metro station. The feeder buses are expected to maintain a commendable frequency, with buses arriving at intervals of 5-8 minutes.

To ensure seamless connectivity and accessibility, these feeder buses have been strategically planned to serve key routes.

MF-1C buses departing from KR Puram Metro Station will journey through Mahadevapura, Marathahalli Bridge, Kadubeesanahalli, Agara, before reaching Central Silk Board.

MF-2 route covers Mahadevapura, Marathahalli Bridge, Kundalahalli Gate, Graphite India, and Garudacharpalya.

MF-3 buses Run from Kadugodi to Hopefarm, ITPL, Graphite India, and AECS Layout, these feeder buses promise increased connectivity in the city's tech corridor.

MF-4 buses commence their journey from Kadugodi and will connect passengers to Marathahalli via Hope Farm, Varthurkodi, and Siddapura, further enhancing the reach of public transport.

Notably, the expansion of the Bengaluru Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram has significantly boosted ridership, bridging the gap between the city's IT hub and its central regions. The new feeder buses serve as a pivotal link in this enhanced connectivity, facilitating a smoother and more sustainable commuting experience for Bengaluru residents.