Bengaluru: South Western Railway's RPF nips many crimes in the bud

Bengaluru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the South Western Railways (SWR) has played a key role in eliminating illegal activities on railways premises.

In October, under Operation Nanhe Farishte aimed at detecting and preventing trafficking of children and women, 79 children (62 boys and 17 girls) were rescued and handed over to NGOs/Police and parents.

To prevent black-marketing of passenger reservation tickets during Dasara and Deepavali, special drives were conducted against agencies and agents in all the jurisdictions of SWR. Six touts were arrested in this regard and prosecuted under Section 143 of the Railways Act with the seizure of 14 live reserved tickets valued at Rs.18,963,120, used tickets valued at Rs.1,18,253 and 3 cancelled tickets valued at Rs 3,762.

Under the Railways Act, offenders were arrested and a fine amounting to Rs 4,35,670 was collected. They also confiscated liquor bottles/sachets etc worth Rs 91,670 and handed them over to the Excise department.

RPF of Mysuru Division busted a fake Railway recruitment racket and arrested two persons who duped 400 candidates to the tune of Rs. 22 crore. RPF special team arrested the gang and confiscated 221 blank signed cheque leaves, Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, original documents of many job aspirants, chequebooks, about 100 fake railway appointment orders, about 70 fake nameplates of TTE's, 1 laptop and a computer among other things.

Lost valuables of passengers such as laptops, mobiles, gold/silver ornaments and other personal worth Rs 13,31,450 were recovered and safely handed over to the owners.