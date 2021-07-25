Bengaluru: State govt set to approve third stage white topping

Bengaluru: The State BJP government is going to approve white topping project of third stage in the city. According to sources, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa would approve the third stage white topping project worth Rs 1172 crore before he receives instruction from the party high command to tender resignation.

The white topping was taken up by erstwhile Congress government. But the BJP government stalled it following allegations of corruption. The Congress government planned white topping of 159 roads in the city under Mukhyamantri Nava Bengaluru project. The work of first and second stage was completed at a cost of Rs 201.79 and Rs 442.99 crore respectively. It also earmared funds for the third stage work.

Following complaints of corruption the BJP government appointed an expert committee under leadership of Capt R R Doddihal. During his rounds of the city in September 2019, Yeddyurappa said the Congress governments wasted Rs 14 crore on white topping and vowed to finish the work at a cost of just Rs 4 crore. But he did not keep his promise. Now the grants sanctioned for the third stage work was diverted. Even without grants the government plans to take up work in six packages. As part of this, Yeddyurappa conducted city rounds, say sources.

MLA Ramalinga Reddy reacted that the BJP now agreed that white topping taken up by the Congress government had a good motive. He said white topping roads would last for at least 25 years and the Doddihal committee report found no basis in corruption allegations.