A tech worker in Bengaluru rented a house for six years because it gave him job flexibility. But in 2024, as rents increased and friends started buying homes, he felt pressure to buy too. He began looking for a flat and found that prices were very high. Big builders were asking ₹1.8 to ₹2.2 crore for a 2BHK, and even small builders wanted over ₹1.3 crore.

He booked a flat in East Bengaluru for ₹1.2 crore. The agent told him that most flats were sold and prices would rise soon. But after booking, his lawyer found legal problems, and the builder had delayed past projects. Later, his friend was offered the same flat for ₹10 lakh less. He cancelled the booking and had to follow up more than 100 times to get his money back.

This shows how hard it is to buy a home in Bengaluru today. Property rates range from ₹7,000 to ₹18,500 per square foot depending on the area. Rents are also rising fast. A 2BHK can cost ₹30,000 to ₹65,000 per month, with deposits between ₹3 and ₹4 lakh.

Bengaluru Techie’s Home Buying Struggle: A Lesson in Caution

Experts say property prices may grow 5% to 7% each year, and rents could rise 10% to 20% more in 2025. The tech worker warned others to be careful. He asked why builders still advertise if flats are sold, why discounts come later, and why people must pay EMIs years before moving in.