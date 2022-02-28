Bengaluru: UBUNTU submits list of recommendations to CM for promoting women entrepreneurship in State

Bengaluru: To promote women entrepreneurship in the State, former Chief Secretary K Ratnaprabha has made a slew of recommendations to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to include them in the State budget 2022-23, so that the UBUNTU (a pan-India consortium of women entrepreneurs) can play a role of facilitator for its implementation.

The recently launched Industrial Policy 2020-25 does not have any prominence and scope for Women Entrepreneurship Development. Hence, she requested to restore the schemes specifically related to women Entrepreneurs in the 2014-19 Industrial policy. Ubuntu Consortium will be glad to facilitate in framing the women centric Industrial policy, Ratnaprabha said.

"The allocation of 5 crore for the ELEVATE program for Women Entrepreneurship proposed in the previous budget, was not implemented and needs a new 'avatar' anchored by the Department of Industries and Commerce both for initiation and reach, and not IT/BT as most of the women Entrepreneurs across the state are in the manufacturing sector, agro, health handicrafts, food processing etc. A change in name will also help avoid confusion with the ELEVATE program for startups in the IT sector. We may name it "Shakti".

The cost of land has become prohibitive for women entrepreneurs. There is a need for allotment of Land in the industrial estates and parks with 50 pc subsidised cost for Women Entrepreneurs. This would help boost the investment in Karnataka, just as is being done for SC/ST in Karnataka and in neighboring states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat. There is also a need to increase the four industrial estates in Harohalli, Mysuru, Kalburagi and Dharwad to other districts in the state, in a phased manner and at a subsidized cost for Women Entrepreneurs", Ratnaprabha said.

She further said that start-ups don't require land but need hand holding. "For such enterprises, there is a need for incubation centers with plug and play infrastructure facilities and a flat factory system for women entrepreneurs to start and operate at subsidised and affordable cost. This effort can begin in a phased manner preferably at Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru and Kalburagi, to address the scarcity of industrial land. It can be named as KWEENS HUB – Karnataka Women Entrepreneurs Enterprise Networks, just as WEHUB in Telangana. Currently, the KSFC is providing a loan at 4 pc interest for Women Entrepreneurs with 10 pc reimbursement through WDC."

It is an earnest request that instead of channeling through the women and child development department (which is causing delays as they are not aware of the process). The Department of Industries and Commerce (DIC) is providing Rs 5 crore loan for general entrepreneurs, under subsidised interest rates. Women Entrepreneurs should also get a similar benefit from the DIC. We also request for a support with interest free soft loan of 20 pc for women entrepreneurs as seed money for new and expansion projects (which were prevalent in the 90's)", she said.

She also requested the CM for an increased budget provisions for participation in more national and international events as a larger participation of women entrepreneurs will motivate the growth and exports.