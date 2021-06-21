Bengaluru unlocks, public transport back on roads

Bengaluru: As per the government guidelines, Bengaluru is all set to unlock from today and public transport is set to make a comeback after restrictions that were put in place from April-end in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. While buses are allowed to operate across the state with 50 per cent capacity, Bengaluru metro services will be available during peak hours only on weekdays.

"Buses can operate up to 50 per cent seating capacity," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced citing the decision to the falling Covid-19 test positivity rate discussions with his cabinet colleagues based on suggestions made by the Technical Advisory Committee.

According to the reports, around 2000 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are expected to hit the roads on Monday. While over a thousand buses will ply along different routes in the morning another 800 will do so during the evening hours. It is also claimed that the Corporation has made Covid tests mandatory for all staff who are yet to get the second dose of vaccines. Testing camps are already underway in 10 depots since Saturday. Only staff with a negative RT-PCR report will be allowed to report for duty. However, those who have taken both doses can function normally. Also, the buses would play more frequently to facilitate travel to more people as the capacity in each bus is capped at 50 per cent.

The report claims that while BMTC was collecting up to Rs 5 crore daily from tickets, this had come down over a month and a half now. As services resume, the Corporation expects the financial burden to be lessened gradually. As many as 17 Volvo buses are scheduled to complete 117 trips as part of the Vayu Vajra services connecting various points of the city from Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) and Electronic City. To enable smooth travel for monthly pass holders, the Corporation has also decided to extend the validity of passes issued during April this year to July 8. "Digital Ticketing (QR code-based) system will be provided in all buses.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also decided to operate services based on passenger demand. In a statement released by KSRTC says, "The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the State except in Mysuru District and has permitted Bus operations with 50% seating capacity. Hence, KSRTC will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations with effect from 21-06-2021 based on traffic density and need except in Mysuru district. Initially, it is planned to operate about 3000 buses."

"Regarding inter-state operations, a decision will be taken in the coming days keeping in view the guidelines of the respective States. Passengers are requested to compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines while travelling in the Corporation buses" statement further reads.