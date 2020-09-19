Bengaluru will have IoT-based smart parking in 10 roads

The First phase of the smart parking covers 10 roads as follows

♦ Cunningham Road

♦ MG Road

♦ Kasturba Road

♦ St Marks Road

♦ Residency Road

♦ Museum Cross Road

♦ Vittal Mallya Road

♦ Mallya Hospital Road

♦ Church Street

♦ Ali Asker Road

Bengaluru: BBMP has awarded the contract for providing smart parking with the latest technology to Central Parking Services , a division of Building Control Solutions India Pvt Ltd on Design, Build , Operate and Transfer (DBOT).

The contract is for a period of 10 years. As per the contract, Central Parking Services will pay BBMP Rs 31.56 cr abnually.

First phase of the smart parking covers 10 roads, incluidng Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road. This covers 475 car and 510 two-wheelers. The remaining roads would be rolled out over the next few months covering basis availability of roads.

The system uses state-of-the-art IOT-based technology with space sensors connected to parking meters, Parking guidance systems, Namma Bengaluru Smart parking App with an end to end integration. People with smartphones can use the Namma Bengaluru smart Parking app to locate free parking spaces and make payments using UPI, Credit and debit cards . Those without the smart phones can use the parking meters located on the street pavements to make their payments through cash , UPI, credit or debit cards.

Users can avail 60 minutes for Rs 30 in Zone A if paid digitally. However, users get only 50 minutes of parking for Rs 30 in Zone A if paid in cash.

The system encourages the users to park the vehicle and make the payment within five minutes grace period and in case of non-payment or overstaying beyond the paid period the vehicles would be clamped and an a fine of Rs 500 would be levied.

The system has dynamic real time parking guidance system boards to indicate parking space availability in various roads . This would help the drivers to find free space efficiently without going around in circles , thus saving vehicular congestion and saving fuel .

The system also has CCTV cameras to cover the parking areas for the safety and security of the vehicles.

All the roads will be manned by the enforcement marshals to ensure proper parking , prevent illegal parking and help citizens use the system.

The parking facility on the 10 roads is open to public for pay and use from Friday. Initially for a period of seven days, users will get 100% cashback for the parking charges paid. This is being done to familiarize the users with the system and encourage download and usage of Namma Bengaluru parking app.