Bengaluru: With new government in place, police dept to recruit personnel

Bengaluru: With the new government taking charge in Karnataka, the police department has been strengthened and the government is ready to curb crime. In this background, the Finance Department has given permission to create and recruit a total of 2454 posts in the State Police Department in 2 phases. Mainly, the government has ordered to double the staff number of CCB, 231 staff including one ACP, 10 inspector, 6 sub inspector, 26 assistant sub inspector, 46 head constable, 142 constable and two new traffic stations have been ordered to start.

Appointment of 170 personnel including inspector, 12 sub-inspectors, 24 assistant sub-inspectors, 44 head constables, 88 constables for the traffic station and construction of one female station for the division has been ordered. At present there are two women’s stations in the city. Six inspectors, 24 sub-inspectors, 24 assistant sub-inspectors, 48 head constables, 144 constables with a total of 246 personnel for women’s stations, cybercrime stations with 16 sub-inspectors, 24 assistant sub-inspectors, 48 head constables, 116 constables with a total of 204 personnel for CEN stations. For crime stations One ACP, two inspectors, 4 sub-inspectors, 4 assistant sub-inspectors, 8 head constables, 16 constables have been ordered to make a total of 35 personnel.

Aspirants insist on GPT recruitment order

The final selection list for the recruitment of graduate primary school teachers has been published, and the job aspirants have submitted a petition to the Chief Minister through Tehsildar demanding immediate issue of order letter. The aspirants who gathered at the town’s mini seminary said that many months have passed since the final selection list of 6-8 recruitment of graduate primary school teachers 2022 was announced. However, they expressed anger that the policy of unnecessary delay is being followed in announcing the date of the next stage of counseling and issuing the order letter.

For many years, thousands of posts are vacant in Kalyan Karnataka, and the education of children is being affected, but the concerned officials are not serious about it. They requested the government to take necessary action immediately. A petition written to the Chief Minister was submitted to Sridevi Navade.