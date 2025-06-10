Bengaluru–Mangaluru High-Speed Corridor Takes Off: DPR Work Begins

Mangaluru: In a major boost to Karnataka’s infrastructure ambitions, the much-anticipated high-speed expressway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is one step closer to reality, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation now officially underway.

Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta announced that the tendering process for the DPR has been completed by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the DPR work commenced as of April 30. The report is expected to take around 18 months to complete.

"This is a transformative step for the region," said Chowta, who has been lobbying for the project over the past year. "Once realised, this corridor will not only reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mangaluru drastically but also give a fillip to trade, tourism, and economic activity across southern Karnataka."

The expressway, envisioned as a four-to-eight-lane high-speed road, is expected to run via Hassan district. When completed, it will slash travel time — currently 7 to 8 hours by road — to under 5 hours, depending on the final alignment and engineering specifications. Equally important, the all-weather corridor will improve safety, reduce congestion, and ensure seamless connectivity between Karnataka’s hinterland and its vital port city.

Chowta has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and officials at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for prioritising the project. He emphasised that it would unlock new growth opportunities for Mangaluru port, enhance the logistics backbone of the region, and strengthen industrial corridors extending to neighbouring districts.

In a related proposal, the MP has suggested the preparation of a joint DPR for road and rail connectivity through the ecologically sensitive Shiradi Ghat. Located in the Western Ghats, this zone has long posed engineering and environmental challenges. A coordinated approach involving the NHAI and Indian Railways could streamline approvals from forest and environment ministries, Chowta said.

He revealed that the Railways is already exploring a dedicated rail line through the Ghat section, and has urged the formation of a joint technical committee to examine the feasibility of an integrated road-rail corridor — a move that could reduce infrastructure duplication while protecting the fragile ecosystem.

With political will and technical groundwork falling into place, the Bengaluru–Mangaluru Expressway could soon evolve from blueprint to blacktop — redefining coastal Karnataka’s access to markets, jobs, and growth.