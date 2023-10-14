Bengaluru’s Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Convocation 2023 presided over by ISRO Chairman

BENGALURU: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, ranked among the top 10 universities in India in the NIRF 2023, conferred degrees upon a total of 656 students during its 2023 convocation ceremony at their Bengaluru Campus. Among these graduates, 200 were female and 456 were male. The majority of students, 541 in number, were from the BTech stream, followed by MTech (68), MBA (42) and PhD (5).

The convocation ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation); along with Guest of Honour Arvind Vaishnav, Head of Philips Innovation Center, Bengaluru.

During his address, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), Chairman, Dr. S Somanath said, “Education, as you well know, is no cakewalk. Some journeys are steeper, others more level, but each step forms the mosaic of your experience—successes, setbacks, friendships, and wisdom. Whether you wear a medal or not, remember, true triumph lies in the journey itself. Your life's canvas will paint a picture far different from what you envisaged in college—anticipate it with open arms. To the esteemed faculty, your dedication has borne fruit. These graduates, now professionals, are poised to shape the destiny of our nation. Passion is the forge where dreams are wrought. Dedication and leadership are not part-time affairs; they demand unwavering commitment, 24/7, against all odds. Failure is inevitable, but the grand tapestry of your vision must prevail. In the years to come, many of the students will ascend to enviable positions. Some will lead teams, others will own industries, a few may pioneer scientific frontiers. But remember, you are forever tethered to this institution. Return, inspire, and ignite the next generation. Uphold the zeal that fuels innovation, for in doing so, you perpetuate the legacy we celebrate today.”

The Head of Philips Innovation Center, Bengaluru, Arvind Vaishnav said, “It's crucial to remember that purpose is the compass that guides our endeavors. What we do and why we do it should ultimately benefit society. This is a principle I hold dear. In the dynamic world we inhabit, especially in the ever-evolving technology sector, the ability to adapt to change is paramount. Embrace change, for it is the cornerstone of progress. It may at times seem beyond our control, but it is how we respond that truly defines us. Lean into change, harness its potential, and continue to be the disruptors that you are. In the corporate world, things will be different. There will be managers, leaders, and teammates. It will be competitive, but it will also be a realm of boundless innovation. Embrace this new environment and let your core capabilities shine through. As we navigate our careers, let's remember to strategize. Define our goals, allocate resources, and invest our time wisely. Just as corporations do, we too must chart a path forward. Continuous learning is not just a recommendation; it's a necessity. Upskill, reinvent, and never stop seeking knowledge. Connect with your alma mater, stay linked with colleagues, and learn from each other's experiences. Finally, let failures be our greatest teachers. Embrace them, learn from them, and use them as steppingstones to success. Your journey ahead will be a testament to your resilience.”

During a virtual address, Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mata Amritanandanmayi Devi said, “Remember the story of the lazy youth turned successful model. Patience and discernment transformed a liability into an asset. Experience is the true guru. Use knowledge gained from experience alongside theoretical knowledge. As you step into the job market, let patience and sraddha guide you. Life presents various situations. When choice is yours, don't simply defer to fate. Exercise discrimination and take action. But when choice is absent, accept it as divine will. To bear fruit, actions require the right time, self-effort, and God's grace. Seek the source of the power driving intellect—it resides within. The truth of existence is undeniable. Good deeds attract grace, making our actions complete and meaningful.”

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bengaluru, Campus Director, Dr. Manoj P said, “The education, dedication, and experiences you have gained at Amrita University have equipped the graduates with the tools and skills needed to make a meaningful impact in this ever-evolving landscape. Amrita University has always been more than just an institution of higher learning. It is a place that fosters intellectual curiosity, innovation, and, of course, social responsibility. Here, students have not only honed their academic abilities but have also embraced the values of integrity, empathy, and a deep sense of responsibility towards society. As Amma says: 'You know all human beings are blessed with a head. What we do with our head can help either a few people or can help millions of people.' I extend my best wishes to the students, and I hope they use their skills to improve the quality of life for people worldwide and address the pressing challenges of our time."

The Head, Mata Amritanandanmayi Math, Bengaluru, Swami Amritageetananda Puri said, "Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is dedicating one more batch of its qualified and worthy students to the world. On this auspicious occasion, I would like to congratulate all the students for their determination, hard work, and wonderful performance. While being able to face the challenges, an Amrita student keeps the deep-rooted cultural values and social commitment. The philosophy of education is not just equipping students for a living but also a formation for life with an emphasis on compassion-driven research to make impacts globally. We are confident that our students graduating today shoulder that responsibility with pride and an immense sense of integrity. I wish them all success in life and in their career."

Around 96% of eligible Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Bengaluru students got placed this year. The average annual salary for students passing out batch 2023 as on date is 12.07 LPA for MTech; 9.1 LPA for BTech; 8.50 LPA for MBA. The highest salary offered for 2023 batch as on date is 51 LPA for Engineering and 14.86LPA for management graduate.