Bengaluru's Canadian International School Students outshines at The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

Bengaluru: Four remarkable students from Canadian International School, Bengaluru, were honored with the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in Mumbai, recently. The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are a globally recognized mark of academic achievement, awarded by Cambridge Assessment International Education to learners who have excelled in their Cambridge examinations.

Ananya, Anusha, Max, and Nivriti showcased remarkable academic prowess, each excelling in their respective categories. The ceremony recognized their exceptional achievements in various subjects, solidifying their positions as the Top in India. These hardworking students have not only demonstrated academic excellence at CIS, but have also made their mark on the national stage; they all set a high standard for their peers.

While, Ananya Top in all of India for Foreign Language Spanish and First Language English. Anusha Top in all of India for Foreign Language Spanish and Co-ordinated Science (Double Award). Max Top in all of India for Foreign Language French and Nivriti Top in all of India for Drama.

“Nivriti joined CIS in 2020. She was always interested in drama, and her teachers at CIS have encouraged and nurtured this interest; we hope it develops into a lifelong passion. We are so proud of her,” mother of Nivriti.

“We are extremely proud of Anusha and Ananya for their dedication and consistent hard work throughout the two years of the IGCSE program. They have always had a passion for learning which has only grown through this journey and is truly inspirational. The school ethos, culture and values have contributed by encouraging the girls to be the best version of themselves, notably in a compassionate and joyous manner. The teachers have been an integral part of this journey - right from instilling the love for the subject, to constantly encouraging them to keep raising the bar of their personal best and most importantly just being unconditionally available to them at all times. Thank you.”, said Pooja and Anuj, Parents of Anusha and Ananya.

The Managing Director of Canadian International School, Shweta Sastri expressed her pride in the students' achievements, stating, "We are thrilled to witness our students' dedication and hard work being recognized on a national platform. Their success is a testament to the world-class education we strive to provide at Canadian International School, empowering students to reach their full potential."

The Head of School, shared his congratulations, Dr. Ted Mockrish saying, "The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards are a celebration of academic excellence, and we are immensely proud of Ananya, Anusha, Max, and Nivriti for their exceptional achievements. This recognition highlights their individual hard work and efforts and our commitment to nurture, challenge, and empower all our students to be well-rounded and high-achieving."