Bescom incurs Rs 13 cr loss due to heavy rainfall

Bengaluru: Pre-monsoon rains in the state also lashed out in May. Now the Monsoon rains have intensified and it is raining well across the state. Bangalore has also received heavy rainfall.

There was a lot of disruption due to the wind and rain and the electricity poles and transformers were damaged in many places. In 8 districts of BESCOM, including Bangalore city, there was a lot of damage due to wind and rain, and trees fell on poles and poles broke in many places due to stormy wind and rain. In some places, the electricity transformer has been damaged due to lightning. Trees and tree branches fell and power lines were also damaged.

From May to June 5, 4312 electric poles worth Rs 3.24 lakhs and 762 transformers worth Rs 10.04 crores were damaged due to rain in 8 districts under BESCOM. Rs 2.72 lakh worth of wire and Rs 2.8 lakh worth of DP structure were damaged, resulting in a total loss of Rs 13 crores.

In general, Bescom has suffered huge losses at the beginning of the rainy season, and most of Bescom’s losses are in Bangalore city limits. Since the monsoon has started now, it will naturally rain more in the coming days. Therefore, the BESCOM officials have to cut the trees that may fall on the electric poles and wires due to wind and rain and avoid the damage to the electric poles.