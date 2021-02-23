BIAL gets disabled aircraft recovery equipment

Bengaluru: Runway emergency handling capabilities at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, have received a boost with the installation of Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment on Tuesday. This makes the Bengaluru airport the first in India and South Asia to own the state-of-the-art kit that will enable faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on the runways. The Kunz GmbH-manufactured recovery kit was virtually inaugurated and commissioned on Tuesday. Hari Mara, MD & CEO, BIAL said "The acquisition of this aircraft recovery equipment is an important milestone for us at Bengaluru airport. Being prepared is the key to running a high-performance airport. This is not only important for the airport, but also for the entire aviation ecosystem as a whole".

The transportable kit is capable of recovering code F compatible aircrafts during an aircraft incident on the runway, ensuring that runway closure is minimised. Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue for both airlines as well as airport operators. The effective recovery of all types of disabled aircraft in the movement area addresses key risks and ensures that operations, business continuity and organisational resilience remain unaffected.

In 2020, BIAL signed an agreement with Kunz GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain the specialised equipment. As part of this agreement, Kunz GmbH will work with BIAL to establish a centre for disabled aircraft recovery training, making Bengaluru airport the first in the region to have such a facility. Under the scope of this agreement, BIAL has constituted a Task Force that will undergo extensive hands-on training – both at Bengaluru airport as well as at Kunz GmbH's state-of-the-art recovery training facility in Germany.

Additionally, a Quick Response Recovery Team (QRRT) will be formed and imparted technical knowledge, enabling them to respond to critical situations. The kit, with multiple components, and customised according to Bengaluru Airport's requirement, includes ground preparation tools, aircraft lifting, de-bogging, tethering, towing, and all other associated aspects of both narrow- and wide-body aircraft.