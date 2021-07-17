BIAL handles 4,83,460 kg mango exports

Bengaluru: Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) has handled 4,83,460 kg mangoes in four months from March to June, this year.



According to Bengaluru airport authorities, the month of June witnessed the highest export of mangoes with 169,882 kg. A total of 158,936 kg was exported in May, 110,886 kg in April and 43,776 in March.

Doha emerged as the leading destination for mangoes from Bengaluru, with 140,000 kg, followed by London (68,000 kg) and Singapore (55,000 kg).

Backed by two reputed cargo terminal operators – Air India SATS and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore - Bengaluru airport has the infrastructure required to ensure the fruits reach their destinations maintaining their quality as well as freshness.

To ensure quality and freshness, mangoes are stored and moved to the aircraft within the required temperature range, reducing waiting time at terminals.