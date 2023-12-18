Live
Bijay Kumar Singh appointed as CID ADGP; Order from Karnataka Govt
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order appointing senior officer Bijay Kumar Singh (B K Singh) who has returned from central service as the ADGP of CID. Bijay Singh, who headed the SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh murder case, had been to the Central Service for the past four years. Now he has returned to state service and has been appointed as CID ADGP.
In 2019, the state government handed over the investigation into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh to the SIT. A team of 21 police officers was formed under the leadership of Bijay Singh. All these officers were relieved of their rank and responsibilities.
Journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was writing articles opposing right-wing ideologies, was shot dead. Police have arrested 18 accused in connection with the case. Among these, Mohan Naik, who had sheltered the accused, was recently granted bail by the High Court. He is the first accused to be released on bail in the entire case.