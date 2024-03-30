BJP confident of landslide victory in Udupi

Udupi: In a spirited declaration, Pramod Madhwaraj, the BJP leader and chairman of the campaign committee for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, dismissed concerns over linguistic barriers in politics while emphasising the party's commitment to national development. Addressing a media interaction at the Udupi BJP office on Friday, Madhwaraj underscored the inclusivity of the BJP's approach, citing historical precedents of leaders rising above language constraints to lead the nation.

He expressed confidence in Kota Srinivas Poojary's candidacy, predicting a resounding victory with a significant margin of 5 lakh votes. "BJP party workers prioritise the nation's welfare over caste affiliations," Madhwaraj affirmed, highlighting the cohesive efforts to secure Poojary's triumph in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He lauded the party's decision to field Poojary, attributing it to a judicious balance in social representation. Reflecting on his own acceptance of the party's decision, Madhwaraj drew parallels from his experience as a former sports minister, emphasising the importance of resilience and unity in the face of challenges. He urged party members to rally behind the chosen candidate, embodying the ethos of collective endeavour.

Avoiding direct discourse on the opposition, Madhwaraj subtly contrasted Poojary's credentials with those of rival candidates, with Poojary’s track record of developmental initiatives. He cautioned against underestimating the BJP's electoral prowess, reaffirming support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of national unity and progress. Asserting his allegiance to the BJP cause, Madhwaraj reiterated his commitment to the party's ideals and vowed to continue his tireless efforts against the Congress. With a steadfast determination, he pledged to remain dedicated to the party's mission until the end.