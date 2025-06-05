BJP Councillor Ramesh Rai Found Dead in Nethravathi River, Police Suspect Suicide

Mangaluru: Ramesh Rai Nellikatte (54), a newly elected BJP councillor from Puttur Town Municipality in Dakshina Kannada district, was found dead on Thursday in the Nethravathi River near the old Panemangalore bridge. Police have confirmed the death as a suspected suicide.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. when passers-by noticed a motorbike, a mobile phone, a shirt, and a pair of slippers abandoned near the riverbank under the old bridge. These items were later confirmed to belong to Rai, who had recently secured victory in the Puttur municipal bypolls and was considered a prominent face in local BJP circles.

Following an alert from local residents, a team comprising police personnel, fire and emergency services, and family members arrived at the scene. Based on information provided by Rai’s son, Vinesh Rai (24), authorities launched a search operation. Rai’s body was later recovered from a water tank structure along the riverbank by fire and rescue teams.

Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR No. 30/2025) at Bantwal Town Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.