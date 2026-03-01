BJP flags ‘injustice’ over pending internal reservation, slams govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress-led government of continuing with the old reservation system and failing to implement internal reservation, alleging that Dalits have been cheated and youth treated unjustly. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy challenged the government to clarify how it intends to provide internal reservation, stating that continuing with the old reservation system does not amount to implementing internal reservation.

It may be recalled that, citing technical and legal reasons, the Congress-led government had announced that it would recruit 56,432 candidates under the old reservation formula. Narayanaswamy said, “The Congress government has not implemented internal reservation.

For so long, you have cheated Dalits and done injustice to the youth. The current situation is due to the government’s failure and not the fault of the people.”