BJP-JD (S) alliance is giving sleepless nights to Congress in K’taka: Union Min Somanna
Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna on Saturday said that the BJP and JD-S alliance is giving sleepless nights to Congress in Karnataka.
“Our alliance is giving sleepless nights to the Congress. Kumaraswamy should reveal whether the Congress government in Karnataka can survive for the next one year or will they be out of power in the next three to six months,” the Union Minister said while addressing a gathering at the felicitation programme for Central Ministers and elected MPs of BJP and JD-S.
He said that the people of the state are fed up with the Congress government due to corruption. The government has cheated the people by raising the price of petrol and diesel, he said.
“The Congress claimed that I will get defeated from Tumakuru constituency. However, the educated, poor and underprivileged sections ensured my victory. Our victory was possible because of BJP but JD-S also contributed to our victory,” he said.
He said that the people know that the Congress has indulged in cheating the people of the state.