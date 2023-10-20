BJP leader C T Ravi said guilty should be punished without referring DCM

Chikkamagaluru: Followed by Karnataka High Court's decision to CBI investigation into the illegal property acquisition case involving state DCM DK Shivakumar, senior BJP leader CT Ravi made indirect comments by saying, one should drink water who ate salt.

CT Ravi emphasized the importance of holding wrongdoers accountable, ensuring justice is served, and preventing any suffering for the people. He stressed the principle that if someone has committed an illegal act, it should come to light and receive due attention. Ravi highlighted the inexorable nature of the truth, stating, "The truth cannot be buried; it can be hidden for some time." Ravi insisted that individuals who commit wrongdoing should face appropriate consequences. He reminded the public that no one is above the law, including political leaders. He quoted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's principle that everyone is equal under the law, and it applies to all, regardless of their position or status.

Commenting congress , Ravi noted that if its 135 members are united, they would be an unbeatable force. He pointed out that recent decisions, such as Satish Jarakiholi's decision to not welcome DK Shivakumar in Belgaum and the appointment of five Deputy Chief Ministers, were made independently by those involved. CT Ravi made it clear that outside forces do not possess the capability to topple the government, suggesting that it is the Congress members within who hold the power to effect change.

, Ravi expressed the importance of good governance and stated that people's empowerment does not include granting permission for undue practices, intimidation, or excessive collection of funds. He emphasized that while the government may face public criticism, the ultimate power to change it lies within the hands of the Congress members themselves.