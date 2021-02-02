Blending consumer goods delivery service with environment

Bengaluru: The most recent pandemic-induced foray into the B2B/B2C space, sampurna-bazaar.com is an environmentally responsible consumer goods delivery service in Bengaluru. It offers not just wholesome grocery products, besides fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and meat, but also electronic appliances and all types of household goods. Customers can place orders through their mobile app or sampurna-bazaar.com's web page. Express delivery within 2 to 4 hours in North Bengaluru is a unique advantage at the moment.

Sampurna-Bazaar.com provides unparallelled value for its customers, while enabling local and regional businesses to provide to the right customers. Sampurna Bazaar services both vendors and customers through a robust, digitized and streamlined web and mobile app that connects brick-and-mortar stores to their preferred and target customers within the circuit of their business. Riding on technology through the use of futuristic technologies of blockchain, AI and Machine Learning, and having a modernized algorithm that connects the customer placing an order at sampurna-bazaar.com to the vendor who is fully equipped to fulfil the order with the fastest time, best quality and truest convenience, makes online shopping at sampurna-bazaar.com a delightful experience.

Having mapped the right vendor to the right customer, the Sampurna Bazaar marketplace eliminates the expense of high delivery cost by filtering out the right vendors capable of supplying your order requirements. Customers benefit by accessing only those vendors who are readily available to fulfil orders, thus saving time and false promises.

For the parent company, sampurna-bazaar.com will be the first B2C venture. The business idea was conceptualized to solve the concerns of availability, procurement and dispatch of quality products and faster delivery from reliable brands and companies. Birth of Sampurna Bazaar The pandemic gave birth to the business by recognizing the need for making readily available essential commodities and household requirements without any delays.

Focused on fresh fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy products, along with groceries, and a delivery span of 2-4 hours after an order being placed is one of the hallmarks of Sampurna Bazaar, especially during these uncertain times. Not limited to Bengaluru Sampurna-Bazaar.com is not limited to Bengaluru, but is a pan-India delivery service covering 18,000 pin codes. An impressive background and a wide array of products in categories of electronic appliances, travel goods and accessories, luggage and leisure bags and sports and fitness equipment is a distinctive feature of the Sampurna Bazaar brand.

North Bengaluru will witness the first phase of operations and plans are in place to reach all of Bengaluru by Q1 of 2021. Soon after, the top eight cities of India will be opened for business, which are estimated to be ready by 2022. All this marks the making of how Sampurna Bazaar will be a sampurna company for all FMCG consumer needs.