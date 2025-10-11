B'luru: CA student rescued within hours of kidnapping; 5 arrested

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have busted a gang of five persons who, in a daring act, barged into a house and kidnapped a 19-year-old female Chartered Accountancy (CA) student within the limits of Subramanyapura police station, an official said on Saturday adding that the girl has been rescued.

Police said that one of the accused, a bike mechanic with a criminal history, had planned the kidnapping to force the girl into marriage.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ranganath, Rajesh, Chandan, Shreyas, and Manjunath.

According to the police, Ranganath, a bike mechanic, was known to the victim and had previously been jailed in a murder case.

He had allegedly pressurised the girl to marry him and even created a ruckus twice in front of her residence a month ago, demanding that her family agree to the marriage.

The girl is a first-year CA student at a private college.

On the evening of October 8, while her parents were at home, Ranganath and his four associates arrived on bikes and in an autorickshaw, barged into her house at Simhadri Layout near Chikkallasandra, and attempted to abduct her.

When her parents tried to stop them, the accused allegedly attacked them with weapons, forcefully dragged the girl into the autorickshaw, and fled the spot.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with Subramanyapura police station.

Taking the matter seriously, the police formed two teams and launched an investigation from all angles. The accused were tracked down and arrested, and during questioning, they confessed to the crime.

They were presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody. The operation was led by South East Division DCP Anita B. Haddannavar.

