Live
- Prabhas pens heartfelt birthday note to Nag Ashwin, teases ‘Kalki 2’ magic
- ‘Chhaava’ & ‘Court’ continues dominating Netflix global charts
- Telangana govt revives state-level honours
- Director Sejal Shah opens up on casting Nawazuddin in ‘Costao’
- Bengaluru, Hyderabad Lead the Growth of Mid-Market GCCs in India, Says Nasscom-Gennova Report
- MEIL Receives Purchase Order for ₹12,800 Crore Nuclear Power Project from NPCIL
- BMRCL Cracks Down on Chewable Tobacco Use Inside Namma Metro Trains
- Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘ACE’ locks May 23 for worldwide release
- Mohanlal, Shobhana shine in emotion-packed ‘Thudarum’ trailer
- Chandrababu condemns terror attack at Pahalgam, says nothing can be achieved by violence
BMRCL Cracks Down on Chewable Tobacco Use Inside Namma Metro Trains
Highlights
Gold prices dropped by nearly ₹3,000 on Wednesday, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹98,700. Silver also saw a slight dip, with the price of 1 kg at ₹98,720.
After a video showing someone eating gutka on a Namma Metro train went viral, BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced stricter rules to stop passengers from consuming chewable tobacco products like gutka and pan masala.
This decision follows complaints about spitting and littering caused by these products. To enforce the rules, BMRCL will increase patrolling, conduct random checks, and train staff to spot violators. Passengers, if found breaking the rules will be fined.
Besides, BMRCL will also run a campaign to educate commuters about the negative effects of tobacco use and the penalties involved.
Next Story