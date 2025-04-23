BMRCL Cracks Down on Chewable Tobacco Use Inside Namma Metro Trains

After a video showing someone eating gutka on a Namma Metro train went viral, BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced stricter rules to stop passengers from consuming chewable tobacco products like gutka and pan masala.

This decision follows complaints about spitting and littering caused by these products. To enforce the rules, BMRCL will increase patrolling, conduct random checks, and train staff to spot violators. Passengers, if found breaking the rules will be fined.

Besides, BMRCL will also run a campaign to educate commuters about the negative effects of tobacco use and the penalties involved.



