BMRCL to operate Namma Metro services from 7 am to 6 pm

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (IISc) on Wednesday announced that Bengaluru Namma Metro will be operated from 7 am to 6 pm from July 1. In a statement, BMRCL said, "the metro will operate at a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and at a 15-minute interval in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. However, depending on the patronage, services will be operated with increased or decreased frequency. The services will remain unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays on account of the weekend curfew."



In a relief for passengers who do not have smart cards, BMRCL decided to reintroduce the token system from Thursday. It has been allowing only smart card holders to travel in Namma Metro after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, there has been a demand from passengers to re-introduce the token system.

The tokens will be available at ticket counters and can be bought using cash or QR codes.

"BMRCL encourages commuters to use BMRCL website, Phonepe, PayTM or Namma metro mobile app for topping-up their Smart cards and can also purchase and top up by using credit/debit cards, UPI payment or Cash at any station. Tokens can be purchased by Cash or through static QR code provided at the ticket counters of the originating station. However, cashless transactions are preferred to avoid spread of COVID-19. BMRCL requests all its commuters to co-operate with BMRCL Security, Ticketing, Housekeeping and other staffs and to strictly adhere to the orders issued by the Government from time to time and further instructions thereon from BMRCL in the fight to prevent spread of Covid-19" statement further reads.

Bengaluru metro resumed services from June 21 after the Karnataka government announced easing of restrictions in the city. The trains were operated between 7 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 pm on weekdays with 50% seating capacity as per the guidelines issued by the State government. Passengers were earlier permitted to travel only using smart cards. The passengers have to undergo thermal scanning at the entry of the metro station. The passengers have also been told to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour on the station premises and on the trains.