Basavaraj Bommai announces 'Amrith' for all-round development of Karnataka

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced a slew of special programmes in rural and urban development, health, sports, farming and social sectors, estimated to cost over ₹720 crore.

Announcing 11 special programmes to commemorate platinum jubilee of the Independence Day, Bommai said that prosperity of the entire Karnataka was the priority of his government.

"The growth of only Bengaluru is not enough. The tier two cities too have to grow and the pace of growth seen in Bengaluru should resonate in district centres too. Regional imbalance should diminish. Therefore, the government would focus on not only mega projects, but also mini projects."

The 11 special programmes announced on Sunday are Amrith Gram Panchayat, Amrith Rural Housing scheme, Amrith Farmer Producer Organisations, Amrith Nirmala Nagara, Amrith Anganwadi Centres, Amrith Self Help Micro Enterprises, Amrith Community Development programme, Amrith Health Infrastructure Upgradation programme, Amrith Skill Training programme and Amrith sports adoption programme.

The State will also take up Amrith Mahotsava Nagorthana as part of the third phase of Chief Minister's Navanagarothana project in the future. "We aim to upgrade and efficiently maintain the urban infrastructure in accordance with the increasing population and measures are being taken for efficient and scientific solid waste management.

Priority is given to provide world class amenities in Bengaluru and make the people's lives better," the Chief Minister said.

"Each urban local body will be provided Rs 1 crore and we will set aside Rs 75 crore for this. Further, a total of Rs 75 crore will be spent on providing basic infrastructure such as library, building, lab and toilets at the selected 750 schools at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each.

Also, infrastructure at the selected 750 Anganwadi centres will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore," Bommaai said.