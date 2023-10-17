Live
Brave jeweller thwarts robbery bid, assailants flee
Two miscreants made an abortive bid to loot a jewellery shop on Monday morning in the Shahunagar area of Belagavi
Belagavi: Two miscreants made an abortive bid to loot a jewellery shop on Monday morning in the Shahunagar area of Belagavi. The two masked assailants entered a jewellery shop brandishing a pistol at Santoshi Jewellery, a shop owned by Prashantha Honrao.
Prashantha was quietly tending to his shop, with the door open as usual, when the two intruders made their move. One of them menacingly brandished a pistol and demanded gold jewellery from the shopkeeper. In a remarkable display of courage, Prashantha refused to back down, and the robbers resorted to physical violence. Despite this, Prashantha put up strong resistance, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.
In the scuffle, Prashantha sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. Following the incident, City Police Commissioner SN Siddaramappa, DCP Rohana Jagadisha, and DCP PV Sneha visited the crime scene to conduct an inspection. The investigation was further aided by the arrival of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Dog Squad staff, and fingerprint analysis professionals.
City Police Commissioner S.N. Siddaramappa provided an update on the incident, saying, “Two unidentified individuals entered the jewellery shop and attacked the owner, who bravely resisted their attempt.. Fortunately, no shots were fired from the assailants’ pistol. We have registered a case of attempted robbery and initiated an investigation led by ACP Narayan Bharamani. The entire incident has been captured on the store’s CCTV system, which will undoubtedly aid us in swiftly tracing and apprehending the culprits.”