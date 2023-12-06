Bridge washed away 3 years back waiting for reconstruction

Davangere: The Belludi bridge, which connects fifteen villages in Harihara taluk, Davangere district, has left villagers in distress for three years. Heavy rainfall washed away the bridge in 2020 and despite the ongoing suffering of residents and schoolchildren, repair work has not commenced. The impact is severe, forcing locals to navigate around fifteen kilometers to reach their destinations.

The Belludi bridge, connecting Belludi-Ramatheertha villages, suffered damage three years ago during heavy rains. The lack of progress on reconstruction has left villagers frustrated, especially the children who commute to school from Nagenahalli and Ramatheertha villages, facing the challenge of walking without a proper road. In emergencies, a 15-kilometer journey to Harihar for medical attention becomes a grim reality. Additionally, many farmers' lands in Belludi village lie on the other side of the bridge, compelling them to embark on risky journeys.

The affected villages, including Banuhalli, Ramatheertha, Nandigavi, Nandigudi, Dhulehole, Elehole, Nagenahalli, and Bilasnur, have submitted a proposal to the Belludi Grampanchayat for the bridge's repair. Expressing concern, Belludi Gram panchayat President Umesh stated that despite multiple requests, the concerned department has not initiated any action. He emphasized the urgent need for repair to alleviate the difficulties faced by residents of surrounding villages. Villagers efforts to draw attention to the issue with local MLAs and MPs have yielded no results.

Speaking to reporters villager Basavaraj highlighted that a letter was addressed to the former CM Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govinda Karajola, and the then DC Mahantesh Belagi conducted an inspection. The absence of a functional bridge affects ambulance access during health emergencies, compelling residents to use alternative routes that significantly increase travel distances.