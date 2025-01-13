Bus Wheel Detaches Mid-Journey, Major Accident Averted

Hassan: A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly avoided when the rear wheels of a moving transport bus detached near Byadane village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

The KSRTC bus (registration number KA-18 F 0548), belonging to the Chikkamagaluru depot, was en route from Sakleshpur to Belur carrying over 40 passengers. As the bus was in motion, its rear wheels came loose unexpectedly. According to the KSRTC officials in Chikkamagaluru, the rear axel had cracked and the entire assembly of the left rear holding two wheels got separated from the axel. This is a five-year-old vehicle of the fleet assigned to the depot. According to the maintenance schedule, every three years the axle and differential of the bus have to be serviced, and this individual bus had not undergone that schedule for the last two years.

Thanks to the driver's alertness and quick response, a major tragedy was averted. The driver immediately brought the bus to a halt, ensuring the safety of all passengers. Reports indicate that alternate arrangements were promptly made, and the passengers were transported to their destination in another vehicle.

This incident has raised great concerns about KSRTC vehicle maintenance. Many users on social media have linked the bus ride freebie as the cause of the poor maintenance of KSRTC buses.